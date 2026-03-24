Photos: ALADDIN Marks 12 Years On Broadway With Milestone Performance

Aladdin recently celebrated its 12th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2026, marking its 4,349th performance on Broadway. Check out photos of the curtain call celebration, highlighting the show's five remaining original cast members Bobby Pestka (ensemble), Michael James Scott (Genie), Don Darryl Rivera (Iago), Dennis Stowe (Jafar) and Jaz Sealey (ensemble).

The production has welcomed more than 7.2 million guests and currently ranks #14 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs.

Each performance of Aladdin continues to bring together more than 200 people onstage, backstage, in the pit, and front of house. Fifty-nine company members have been with the show for five years or more, and 33 since its Broadway opening in 2014. Over the course of its run, 119 performers have appeared in the production, including 28 making their Broadway debuts.

As of its 12th anniversary, the production has delivered a wide range of technical elements, including Aladdin and Jasmine flying more than 140 miles on the magic carpet, nearly 165,000 pyrotechnic effects during “Friend Like Me,” and more than a quarter million costume quick changes in “Prince Ali.” Over 1,000 pounds of custom-mixed glitter have been used for the Genie’s effects.

Globally, Aladdin has been produced in 11 productions across four continents, reaching more than 22 million audience members.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson



Aladdin 12th Anniversary Curtain Call

Aladdin 12th Anniversary Curtain Call

Aladdin 12th Anniversary Curtain Call

Aladdin 12th Anniversary Curtain Call