Photos: John Lithgow & GIANT Cast Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The Music Box Theatre was the place to be last night, March 23, as Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play Giant officially opened. It is led by two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

The Broadway company features John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas