Photos: John Lithgow & GIANT Cast Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Giant also stars Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis.
The Music Box Theatre was the place to be last night, March 23, as Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play Giant officially opened. It is led by two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner.
A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.
The Broadway company features John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Stella Everett, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash, Geoffrey Cantor, David Manis, Eleanor Handley, Annie Hägg and Paul O'Brien
Stella Everett, John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, Elliot Levey, Aya Cash and David Manis
John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, Elliot Levey and Aya Cash
John Lithgow, Rachael Stirling, Elliot Levey and Aya Cash
Aya Cash and John Lithgow
Paul O'Brien and Sandra Shipley
Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien
Director Nicholas Hytner
Playwright Mark Rosenblatt
Playwright Mark Rosenblatt
Playwright Mark Rosenblatt and Amy Abrahams
Producers Josh Fiedler, Robyn Goodman, Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer, Nicole Kramer and Brian Lee
Producers Brian Lee and Dayna Lee
Darron West, Ryan Matthew Hall and guests