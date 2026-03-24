Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of GIANT
Giant is led by two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl.
Big things are happening at the Music Box Theatre! Just last night, March 23, Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play Giant officially opened. Below, check out photos from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Sarah Paulson, Sara Bareilles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bobby Cannavale, Blythe Danner, and more!
Giant is led by two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner. The Broadway company also features Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, and David Manis.
A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Brian J. Smith, Jensen Ackles and Will Hochman
Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles
Brian J. Smith, Jensen Ackles and Will Hochman
Matt Consalvo and Brian J. Smith
Rob Raco and Will Hochman
Rob Raco
Brian Usifer and Lorin Latarro
Isabelle McCalla and Krystina Alabado
Isabelle McCalla and Krystina Alabado
Isabelle McCalla, Nik Walker, and Krystina Alabado
Pete Chatmon and Kelly McCreary