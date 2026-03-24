Photos: THE BALUSTERS In Rehearsal Starring Anika Noni Rose, Marylouise Burke and More

Manhattan Theatre Club has released rehearsal photos for the world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

The cast includes Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell, Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons, Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario, Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Michael Esper as Alan Kirby, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay, Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall, Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.

The Balusters follows a neighborhood association whose debates escalate when a new proposal sparks conflict among residents. The play was commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club through the Bank of America New Play Program and is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

The creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Allen Lee Hughes, and sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, with additional work by J. Jared Janas, Thomas Schall, Deborah Hecht, Ioana Alfonso, Caparelliotis Casting/Kelly Gillespie, and production stage manager Tripp Phillips.

Previews will begin March 31, 2026, with an opening night set for April 21, 2026 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.