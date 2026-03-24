Video: TITANIQUE Reveals First Look at Upgraded Broadway Set

From the basement of a Gristedes grocery store to the St. James Theatre on Broadway! Titanique has revealed a first look at its upgraded set for Broadway. Watch the video now, which features the cast's shocked reactions as they see the finished product at their new Broadway home.

The new set has been teased as giving the show a "Broadway zhuzh," as star and co-creator Constantine Rousouli likes to call it, joking that the new production is "Titanique on steroids."

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher designed the set for the Broadway production for Iron Bloom Creative Productions.

Joining Rousouli in the cast is Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.