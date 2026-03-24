Photos: Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis And More Perform At 54 Below’s First Annual Gala

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, celebrated its First Annual 54 Below Gala on March 23. The sold-out event was also live-streamed. Check out photos from the event below.

The evening featured performances from Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Joe Iconis, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Marilyn Maye, Marc Shaiman, Krysta Rodriguez, and Ashley Loren, with music direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

The livestream offered audiences the opportunity to tune in remotely for the event, which supports 54 Below’s mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

The in-person performance was sold out, with a full waitlist.

Photo Credit: Michael Allan Galvez