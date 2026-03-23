Limón Dance Company to Debut Akram Khan's Reimagining of THE MOOR'S PAVANE in 2026

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The Limón Dance Company is embarkiing on its largest choreographic commission to date in celebration of its 80th Anniversary season, a reimagining of José Limón's The Moor's Pavane by Akram Khan. Developed over a series of ten weeks in fall of 2026 and January 2027, Khan will reenvision a one-act version of Limón's choreographic masterpiece.

Early tour venues include: onStage at Connecticut College, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University, and Vivo Performing Arts (formerly Celebrity Series of Boston). We are currently seeking additional commissioning partners to help support the development and presentation of this work.

The story of Giraldi Cinthio's 1565 "Un Capitano Moro," adapted by Shakespeare as Othello is a chilling tale of race, power and jealousy. José Limón further distilled this story to four characters and the infamous handkerchief in his classic The Moor's Pavane.

Limón's work, first performed in 1949 at the American Dance Festival, is one of his crowning achievements, and the work continues to be performed by the Limón Dance Company and the most well-known ballet companies around the world. Reexamining the themes of this work in a contemporary context reveals a connection to over 500 years of storytelling.