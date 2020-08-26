Ailey All Access Broadcasts Robert Battle's NO LONGER SILENT

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be featured in the virtual March on Washington programming on August 27.

The Ailey organization continues to carry forward Alvin Ailey's pioneering legacy of not only entertaining but uniting, empowering and educating through Ailey All Access. During these unprecedented times, the Company has connected with over 26 million people globally through this online initiative offering free streaming of performances, conversations, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes, and more.

Performance Broadcasts

On Thursday, August 27 at 7pm EDT, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will make its broadcast debut in Artistic Director Robert Battle's stirring No Longer Silent, which will be available online through September 3. The large ensemble work with powerful phrases stirs the imagination with images of flight and fatigue, chaos and unity, and collectivity and individualism as dancers travel in military rows. Originally created in 2007 as part of a concert of choreography that brought to life long-forgotten scores by composers whose work the Nazis had banned, No Longer Silent is set to the percussive "Ogelala" by Erwin Schulhoff, who died in a concentration camp in 1942. Ahead of the Thursday broadcast, Ailey will be sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of No Longer Silent where Robert Battle further discusses composer Erwin Schulhoff's life and how it helped inspire the choreography for the ballet.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will also be featured this week in the 2020 Virtual March on Washington commemorating the historic 1963 March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. Thousands will physically and virtually march to recommit to the dream pursuing equity, justice, and equal opportunity for all, joined by a variety of speakers, including a major keynote address from Rev. William Barber, and musical performances by award-winning artists. Currently, on Thursday, August 27 at 8pm EDT Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Vernard J. Gilmore is scheduled to dance with narration by Leslie Odom, Jr. in an excerpt of r-Evolution, Dream. choreographed by Hope Boykin in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after being inspired during a visit to Atlanta's National Center for Civil and Human Rights. For more information, please visit 2020march.com.

Ailey Extension Dance and Fitness Classes

Dancers of all experience levels are invited to celebrate National Dance Day on Saturday, September 19 during virtual workshops with Ailey Extension which encourage dance as a form of artistic expression and as an enjoyable method of exercise. Students will have the rare opportunity to practice Ailey movement style with a celebrated dancer during a Modern Dance Workshop with Linda Celeste Sims from 1:30pm -3pm EDT. As one of the most recognized leading dancers of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Linda Celeste Sims is noted for her lyrical musicality, agile extensions, graceful jumps and memorable performances. Throughout the workshop she will help student dancers gain a better understanding of technique as they explore the process of self-expression.

Students can embrace dance as a high energy fitness activity during Zumba® with Richard Martinez from 11:30am-12:30pm EDT. Richard and his unique style are back to lead students through a fun dance fitness party. Fueled by Latin and World rhythms, Zumba® mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style dance fitness workout. Throughout the workshop Richard will help students celebrate their love of dance while torching calories and toning the body.

For more information about Ailey Extension's expansive selection of more than 30 live and on-demand virtual classes and workshops - which include Horton, ballet, hip hop, yoga, vogue, samba, West African, and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors - please visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Still, We Dance Campaign

Every contribution to the Still, We Dance campaign makes it possible for the Ailey organization to move forward during unprecedented times, while making it possible for Ailey to offer a variety of programming through Ailey All Access and prepare for the upcoming 2020-21 season paying tribute to six decades of Revelations.

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

