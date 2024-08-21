Adrianna Hicks from ANYTHING GOES at The Muny Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Adrianna Hicks takes you behind the scenes of Anything Goes at The Muny!

About Adrianna Hicks

Adrianna Hicks (Erma) has been seen on Broadway in Some Like It Hot (Sugar), Six (Aragon), The Color Purple revival (Swing), and Disney's Aladdin (Fortune Teller). Her national tour and regional credits include Six (Aragon), The Color Purple (Celie), Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), Grease (Rizzo), The Wiz (Dorothy), Ragtime (Sarah). Internationally, she has been seen in Sister Act (Germany) and Dirty Dancing (Germany). She is a Grammy Award winner (principal vocalist, Best Musical Theater Album) for Some Like It Hot.

About Anything Goes at The Muny

The full company includes Jeanna de Waal (Reno Sweeney), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Billy Crocker), Kevin Chamberlin (Moonface Martin), George Abud (Lord Evelyn Oakleigh), Kimberly Immanuel (Hope Harcourt), Ann Harada (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt), Lara Teeter (Elisha J. Whitney), Eric Jordan Young (Captain), Danny Gardner (Ship’s Purser), Spencer Jones (Spit), Joe Capstick (Dippy), Colin Bradbury, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Alaman Diadhiou, C.K. Edwards, Marjorie Failoni, Kaitlyn Frank, Michael Harp, Candice Hatakeyama, Danielle Jackman, Madison Hilligoss, Ryan Lambert, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathaniel Mahone, John Manzari, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Alex Hayden Miller, Cole Newburg and Bethany Ann Tesarck. The company will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

Follow along on our Instagram today to learn more about Adrianna and Anything Goes, running at The Muny now!

Photo by Phillip Hamer