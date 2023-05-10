Adam Sandler Comedy Starring Idina Menzel & Jackie Hoffman Sets August Netflix Premiere

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! will be released on August 25 on Netflix.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!, the new Adam Sandler comedy film starring Idina Menzel, will be released on August 25 on Netflix.

Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threaten their friendship and their rite of passage.

Directed by Sammi Cohen, the film also stars Jackie Hoffman, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, and Luis Guzmán.

Menzel will also release her new single, "Move," on Friday, May 12. Pre-save the single and listen to a preview here.

She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. IF/THEN played at the Richard Rodgers Theatre through March 2015, which was followed by a nationwide tour with Menzel and several cast members. Menzel also appeared as 'Sheila' in the Encores! production of HAIR and starred as 'Amneris' in Broadway's AIDA. In London, she premiered the Broadway hit WICKED in the West End and received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Photo Courtesy of Netflix © 2023.



