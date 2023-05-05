Idina Menzel to Release New Single 'Move' Next Week

The single is now available for pre-save/pre-add.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

IDINA MENZEL
Click Here for More on IDINA MENZEL
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Idina Menzel will release her new single, "Move," next Friday, May 12. The single is now available for pre-save/pre-add here.

Menzel previously shared a preview of the pop song on her TikTok, get a sneak peek before its release next week below!

@idinamenzel

damn...

♬ MOVE (Teaser) - Idina Menzel

A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: "Still I Can't Be Still," "Here, I Stand," and her last album, "idina.," which was released in September 2016 through Warner Bros Records. "idina." marked Menzel's first original studio album since 2008's I Stand. It featured singles "I See You" and "Queen of Swords."

The album was produced by Eric Rosse (Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles) and Greg Wells (Katy Perry, OneRepublic). "idina." was Menzel's first album since her October 2014 release of "Holiday Wishes," a Christmas album produced by Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey).

She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. IF/THEN played at the Richard Rodgers Theatre through March 2015, which was followed by a nationwide tour with Menzel and several cast members. Menzel also appeared as 'Sheila' in the Encores! production of HAIR and starred as 'Amneris' in Broadway's AIDA. In London, she premiered the Broadway hit WICKED in the West End and received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Menzel is consistently lauded for her strong yet emotional live performances. Accompanied by world-renowned symphonies, Menzel has played to sold-out audiences and demonstrated why she is one of the great performers of her time.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAULS DRAG RACE ALL STARS Photo
Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS

Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, Bowen Yang, and more will be guest judges on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning alongside RuPaul. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming season now!

Video: Idina Menzel Performs as Adam Sandlers Opera Man Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Performs as Adam Sandler's 'Opera Man'

Idina Menzel opened the 24th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony by performing Adam Sandler's 'Opera Man.' Menzel's performance called out famous audience members who gathered to celebrate Sandler, including Jennifer Aniston, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and more. Watch the performance video now!

Video: Idina Menzel Breaks Down Let It Go From FROZEN With Chris Wallace Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Breaks Down 'Let It Go' From FROZEN With Chris Wallace

This week on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, singer Idina Menzel joins CNN Anchor Chris Wallace to discuss her best-known work as the voice of Elsa in Frozen, her career on stage and screen and a possible return to Broadway. Watch a video clip from the upcoming episode now!

Review Roundup: Idina Menzels Documentary Comes to Disney+ Photo
Review Roundup: Idina Menzel's Documentary Comes to Disney+

In “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?,” filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing finally to realize her dream. Check out what critics thought of the documentary in the first reviews now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU