Idina Menzel to Release New Single 'Move' Next Week

Idina Menzel will release her new single, "Move," next Friday, May 12. The single is now available for pre-save/pre-add here.

Menzel previously shared a preview of the pop song on her TikTok, get a sneak peek before its release next week below!

A skillful songwriter, Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: "Still I Can't Be Still," "Here, I Stand," and her last album, "idina.," which was released in September 2016 through Warner Bros Records. "idina." marked Menzel's first original studio album since 2008's I Stand. It featured singles "I See You" and "Queen of Swords."

The album was produced by Eric Rosse (Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles) and Greg Wells (Katy Perry, OneRepublic). "idina." was Menzel's first album since her October 2014 release of "Holiday Wishes," a Christmas album produced by Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey).

She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. IF/THEN played at the Richard Rodgers Theatre through March 2015, which was followed by a nationwide tour with Menzel and several cast members. Menzel also appeared as 'Sheila' in the Encores! production of HAIR and starred as 'Amneris' in Broadway's AIDA. In London, she premiered the Broadway hit WICKED in the West End and received the Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.

Menzel is consistently lauded for her strong yet emotional live performances. Accompanied by world-renowned symphonies, Menzel has played to sold-out audiences and demonstrated why she is one of the great performers of her time.