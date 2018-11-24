Actors' Equity Praises MEAN GIRLS For Offering Profit Sharing to Equity Members

BroadwayWorld recently reported that the Broadway community is taking a stand with Actors' Equity to increase the minimum salary for developmental labs.

The "Not a Lab Rat" campaign was started to help equity members fight for their right to getting due credit for taking part in the development in a show. In addition to salary increases, Equity is fighting to get profit sharing for the people who take part in the labs.

Yesterday, Actors' Equity took to Twitter to praise Mean Girls for doing just that. The production has offered profit sharing to the Equity members who offered creative contributions during show development.

Today, we are thankful for the producers of @MeanGirlsBway. No Burn Book entry for them! Equity members offered creative contributions during show development and got profit sharing in return. You go, Mean Girls! #NotALabRat pic.twitter.com/HNTHIurchG - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) November 23, 2018

Read more about the campaign, and what Equity members can do to help, here.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The cast is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Seligas Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Youngeras Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak,Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi,Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

