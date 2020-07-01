Actors' Equity Has Rejected Walt Disney World's Virus Safety Plan For Performers

Deadline has reported that Actors' Equity has rejected Walt Disney World's reopening safety plan for workers due to the fact that the proposal does not include coronavirus testing for the park's performers.

Read the full story HERE.

In an email to its members, which Deadline obtained, Equity stated:

"Disney knows that testing makes for a safer work place. Why else would Disney agree to testing for film productions? If testing helps keep a film set safe, that is also true for performers in the parks. Despite that, we have not reached an agreement with Disney for testing."

The email continued to say:

"They made the decision to postpone recalling you to work...If Disney really thinks their plan is safe, why have they postponed recalling you?... Please join us on social media and help the public understand that a park without testing is putting performers and patrons alike at risk,"

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You