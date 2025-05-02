Actors’ Equity Condemns Trump’s Plan to Defund the National Endowment for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors' Equity Association is raising alarm over President Donald Trump’s latest budget proposal, which calls for the elimination of federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and other cultural agencies. The NEA’s current appropriation—just $207 million, or less than $1 per American—is once again on the chopping block, echoing annual proposals made during Trump’s previous administration.

“Federal arts funding survived the last Trump Administration with bipartisan support because Congress understands that the live arts are a huge economic job creator across the country,” said Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “The National Endowment for the Arts supports programs in every congressional district, including underserved rural communities. When someone attends a live performance, they generate an additional $38.46 in local economic activity—on things like restaurants, parking, and childcare. We will fight to protect this critical funding that delivers such a powerful return on investment.”

Equity has long prioritized defending the NEA and works with a coalition of arts unions to secure at least $1 per capita in annual funding. Americans for the Arts reports that in 2022, the arts sector generated $151.7 billion in economic activity—$73.3 billion from organizations and $78.4 billion from audience-related spending—and supported 2.6 million jobs nationwide.

The proposed NEA cuts come amid fresh controversy surrounding the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). In April, the Trump Administration placed nearly 75 percent of NEH staff on administrative leave, began canceling previously approved grants, and signaled plans to eliminate key grant categories.

The Arts, Entertainment, and Media Industries (AEMI) coalition—of which Equity is a member—called the moves “devastating,” warning they will inflict economic harm and dismantle vital programming in education, media, and culture.

“Our members work on NEH-supported films, podcasts, and live productions,” the AEMI stated. “These projects are often career-launching opportunities. Gutting the NEH not only harms the workers who bring this content to life—it violates Congress’s mandate and erodes public access to the humanities.”

The AEMI coalition includes 12 national unions representing professionals across the creative sector, including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the Directors Guild of America, and the Writers Guild of America East.

Equity and its partners are urging Congress to uphold its commitment to both the NEA and NEH, emphasizing that the economic, educational, and cultural impact of these agencies far outweighs their modest cost. “This is about more than funding,” Vincent said. “It’s about jobs, community, and ensuring that the arts remain accessible to all Americans.”