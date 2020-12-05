Actors' Equity-Approved Theaters & Productions - December 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

As the country is continuing the adapt to the new normal in a COVID-19 world, Actors' Equity has been hard at work making sure all theaters that are approved to re-open meet all health and safety standards.

Earlier this year, the first two Equity-approved shows were performed in Massachusetts, Harry Clarke at Barrington Stage Company and Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group. Since then, more theatres across the country have been approved by Equity to produce shows.

Below, check out the current list of Equity-approved theatres, sorted by state, as well as any upcoming events they may have planned.

Connecticut

ACT of Connecticut

Past Events:

The Last Five Years ran October 28 - November 15.

ACT of Connecticut is requiring all patrons wear masks at all productions, and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building, and extensive cleaning and sanitization procedures have been instituted before, between, and following all performances.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Music Theatre of Connecticut

Past Events:

Fully Committed ran September 11-27.

RFK ran October 23 - November 8.

Music Theatre of Connecticut has implemented "timed seating" to stagger when patrons enter the theatre. Additionally, all guests are required to wear masks, and will be temperature check. Programs will be digital, and there will be hand sanitizer throughout.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Florida

Miami New Drama

This Month's Events:

Seven Deadly Sins runs November 27 - January 3.

This event takes place at an outdoor venue. Indoor stages feature acts performing behind glass windows. Masks are required to attend the production, as well as six-foot social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the theatre.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Georgia

Alliance Theatre

This Month's Events:

A Christmas Carol runs December 4-23, 2020.

This event is socially-distanced, in that it is a drive-in production, where all patrons will stay safely in their cars. Patrons only need to purchase 1 ticket for their entire car (maximum 6 passengers.)

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Illinois

Goodman Theatre

Past Events:

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! ran September 17 - October 8, 2020.

In the coming months, the Goodman will finalize its COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of artists, staff and audiences. They will present their plan in detail before performances resume.

The Goodman Theatre has announced its 2021 season, but dates have yet to be announced. Stay up to date here.

Massachusetts

Barrington Stage Company

Past Events:

Harry Clarke ran August 5-16.

For this production, the company removed seating, reducing its house capacity to 163 down from over 500. The company also committed to an isolated backstage area and regular electrostatic spraying to clean the facilities.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Berkshire Theatre Group

This Month's Events:

Holiday Memories runs November 20-December 20.

Past Events:

Godspell ran August 7-September 20.

Sixth Annual Children's Holiday Extravaganza took place on November 29.

Temperature scans and contactless ticket scanning will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Central Square Theater

Past Events:

Front Porch@Starlight ran October 3.

The First Pineapple and Other Folktales ran September 16-17.

Thurgood ran September 18-20.

Audience members are at least 10-feet from the performers (when performing) at all times. If the performance includes singing, audience members are at least 25 feet away from the nearest performer. All Front of House (FOH) staff will be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

The Hanover Theatre Repertory

Past Events:

Poe Double Header ran October 1-25.

All patrons are required to wear masks, and are temperature checked upon arrival. Each patron group is seated at its own cafe table. Cafe tables are distanced from one another by 6 feet or more.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Maine

Portland Stage

This Month's Events:

A Christmas Carol runs December 3-24.

Past Events:

Talley's Folly ran October 29 - November 15.

Masks are required to enter the Portland Stage Building. Masks must tightly cover the mouth and nose and must remain on at all times.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

New Hampshire

Weathervane Theatre

Past Events:

Little Shop of Horrors ran September 9-October 10.

Miracle on South Division St. ran September 11-October 8.

The World Goes 'Round ran September 16-October 9.

Audiences were capped at 25% capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theatre. Masks are required on the premises. Complimentary disposable masks are available upon entry and sanitization stations are located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

New Jersey

Premiere Stages at Kean University

Past Events:

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! ran October 15 - 18.

All patrons were required to have their temperatures checked in their vehicles and were asked a series of COVID-19 related questions. Face coverings or masks must be worn by all audience members in attendance. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the grounds of the Museum. All seating is sanitized between performances.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

New York

The Billie Holiday Theatre

Past Events:

12 Angry Men...And Women ran September 12.

The production was presented online, via YouTube. The Billie brought these 12 stories to audiences in the community and online, allowing the Theatre to safely be able to serve its audiences and to continue to explore its foray into virtual storytelling.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Rhode Island

Wilbury Theatre Group

This Month's Events:

Constellations runs December 3-19.

Reimagined for the COVID-era, this production will be performed drive-in style at the WaterFire Theater Under the Stars at the WaterFire Arts Center. All guests will enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their cars. Performers will be live on stage, with live video feed projections and audio sent directly to you through your FM radio.

Learn more about the theatre and its upcoming events here.

Vermont

Northern Stage

Past Events:

It's Fine, I'm Fine ran October 7 - 25.

Necessary Laughter: The Naked Librarian by Marisa Smith, On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco by Anton Checkhov, streamed November 12 - 29.

Health and safety protocols include a new air filtration system, a mandatory two-week quarantining of actors, weekly testing, mask mandates, daily health screenings, enforced social distancing, and limiting audience numbers to 40 people.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

Washington, DC

Past Events:

Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!, ran October 23-30.

Heightened cleaning procedures and sanitizing stations are in place. Temperature checks are required for all artists, staff and audience members. Social distancing and masks are required.

The theatre has no upcoming events at this time. Stay up to date here.

