Actor, Director and Composer Roger Perry Passes Away

Celebrated Actor, Producer, Director and Composer, Roger Perry, passed away yesterday of Prostate Cancer at home with his loving wife, Joyce, holding his hand.



Roger Perry was discovered by Lucille Ball, who put the young actor under contract to Desilu studios. After signing to co-star with Pat O'Brien in the TV series 'Harrigan And Sons,' he moved to Universal where he co-starred with Chuck Connors and Ben Gazzara in the 90-minute drama 'Arrest & Trial.' He continued as a favored guest star in programs such as 'Star Trek,' 'Love, American Style,' 'Ironsides,' 'The F.B.I.,' Hawaii 5-0,' 'Barnaby Jones,' 'Bob Newhart,' 'Quincy,' 'C.H.I.Ps,' 'The Fall Guy,' and many more before becoming a regular on programs such as 'The Facts Of Life' and 'Falcon Crest.'



His Movie credits included 'Follow The Boys' with Connie Francis, 'Rollerboogie' with Linda Blair, 'The Thing With Two Heads' with Ray Milland and Rosie Greer, 'Cat' and 'Count Yorga,' which both co-starred Craig T Nelson and Mariette Harley.



Among his starring theater credits were productions of 'Gypsy,' 'Annie,' 'They're Playing Our Song,' 'Mr. Roberts,' 'Once Upon A Mattress, 'Anything Goes,' 'The Royal Hunt of the Sun,' 'Goodbye Charlie,' 'Lovers And Other Strangers,' and 'Love Letters.'



Perry composed the music for 'Make A Promise, Keep A Promise,' which premiered at the Doolittle Theater in Hollywood. He also composed the score for the musical version of George Bernard's 'You Never Can Tell,' starring himself and his wife, Joyce Bulifant, at Theatre East in Los Angeles. Barbra Streisand sang his song 'A Kid Again' in her first TV special entitled, 'My Name is Barbra,' in addition to directing and writing the music for the short film 'Asphalt And Concrete,' starring his son Chris, and photographed by his brother, Nick.



Together, Perry and his wife, Joyce, starred in 'The First Hundred Years (produced by John Fosythe), 'Hanging By A Thread' with Patty Duke, and 'The Happiness Bench,' with Mariette Hartley and John Aniston.'



In recent years, the Perry's have been performing in benefit productions for children's programs and charity.



Perry is survived by his wife, Joyce Bulifant, his brother Nick Perry, his son Chris Perry, his daughter Dana McNerney and grandson Parker McNerney as well as all of the Asher-Macarthur and McClure children and grandchildren, which made up Roger's blended family. Services are pending. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to River Bridge Regional Center for Abused Children in Glenwood Springs CO, which was founded by Roger Perry and his wife, Joyce Bulifant.

Photo Courtesy of the Perry family







