Abendmusik Will Present ROMAN RARITIES

After the disaster of the sack of Rome in 1527 the Popes were intent on seeing the city rebuilt in every sense. They and competing wealthy families bestowed lavish patronage, so that Rome in the 16th and 17th centuries became a major cultural capital. Countless artists came from all over Europe, examples being the painters Ribera from Spain and Poussin and Lorrain from France; the work of the Neapolitan sculptor and architect Bernini, primarily associated with Rome, is the epitome of baroque art. Musicians working there who composed instrumental ensemble music include Palestrina, Cavalieri, Gregorio Allegri, Leoni, Frescobaldi, Alessandro Scarlatti, Stradella, Kapsperger, Colista, and Corelli.

Join Abendmusik for a program that reflects the contributions of artists who built the rich cultural center worthy as a destination for a Roman holiday.

March 6, 2020 at 8pm

$20 advance | $25 door Seniors, students: $10 advance | $15 door

Limited space - advance purchase recommended

Get Tickets > https://www.musae.me/abendmusik/experiences/710/roman-rarities?ref=musae





