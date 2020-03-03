Abendmusik Will Present ROMAN RARITIES
After the disaster of the sack of Rome in 1527 the Popes were intent on seeing the city rebuilt in every sense. They and competing wealthy families bestowed lavish patronage, so that Rome in the 16th and 17th centuries became a major cultural capital. Countless artists came from all over Europe, examples being the painters Ribera from Spain and Poussin and Lorrain from France; the work of the Neapolitan sculptor and architect Bernini, primarily associated with Rome, is the epitome of baroque art. Musicians working there who composed instrumental ensemble music include Palestrina, Cavalieri, Gregorio Allegri, Leoni, Frescobaldi, Alessandro Scarlatti, Stradella, Kapsperger, Colista, and Corelli.
Join Abendmusik for a program that reflects the contributions of artists who built the rich cultural center worthy as a destination for a Roman holiday.
March 6, 2020 at 8pm
$20 advance | $25 door Seniors, students: $10 advance | $15 door
Limited space - advance purchase recommended
Get Tickets > https://www.musae.me/abendmusik/experiences/710/roman-rarities?ref=musae
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)
The Radio City Rockettes Launch Dancer Development Program
The Radio City Rockettes today announced that it is investing in its future with the launch of a dedicated dancer development program designed to br... (read more)