Aaron Tveit Steps in as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston and originated the role on Broadway.

By: Jul. 02, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 4 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List

Aaron Tveit Steps in as Christian in MOULIN ROUGE

Last night, Saturday, July 1st, Aaron Tveit returned to the Al Hirschfeld stage to play Christian, the role that earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical first in Boston for the world premiere in the summer of 2018 and then on Broadway in the summer of 2019. The role is currently being played on Broadway by Derek Klena, with Riverdale's Casey Cott scheduled to take over from August 1st through December 3rd.

The surprise performance was announced on the show's official social media pages less than two hours before the show began.

Tveit has also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl). He's appeared on television in the Grammy-nominated "Schmigadoon!," "American Horror Stories," "Graceland," "Grease Live!," "Gossip Girl," "Brain Dead" and others. Film credits include the Academy Award-winning Les Misérables, Out of Blue, Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Howl and others. He's appeared in concerts in NYC at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza and LCT American Songbook, and on tours at Barrington Stage Company, The Paramount in NY, House of Blues, Boston, San Diego, The Belasco in L.A., Barns at Wolf Trap in D.C., The Vets. His recordings include The Radio in My Head.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron LustbaderHunter ArnoldDarren BagertErica Lynn Schwartz / Matt Picheny / Stephanie RosenbergAdam Blanshay Productions / Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media / International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co. / Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky / InStone ProductionsJohn Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations / IPN, Eric Falkenstein / Suzanne GrantJennifer FischerPeter May / Sandy RobertsonTriptyk StudiosCarl Daikeler / Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company / 42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling / Tulchin BartnerRoy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Studios, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz LuhrmannJustin LevineMatt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

The coffee table book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular published by Rizzoli New York is available where fine books are sold.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet MOULIN ROUGE!s New Star, Casey Cott Photo
Video: Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott

Casey Cott, who is best known for his role of Kevin Keller in the television series Riverdale, is Moulin Rouge!'s next Christian. Check out some video highlights of his past performances onstage.

2
RIVERDALEs Casey Cott Will Play Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
RIVERDALE's Casey Cott Will Play Christian in MOULIN ROUGE!

Casey Cott, who is best known for his role of Kevin Keller in the television series Riverdale, will stage the stage in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway!

3
Courtney Reed to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway Photo
Courtney Reed to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Courtney Reed who returns to Broadway in the role of Satine, having originated the role in the First National Tour. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Courtney Reed Joins Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as Satine Photo
Courtney Reed Joins Broadway Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as Satine

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Courtney Reed this summer! Reed returns to Broadway in the role of Satine, having originated the role in the First National Tour. She will begin performances on Tuesday, August 1 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

4 Broadway Shows Close Today4 Broadway Shows Close Today
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First LookPhotos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Photos: Laura Benanti, Micaela Diamond And More Turn Out For Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Broadway Opening NightPhotos: Laura Benanti, Micaela Diamond And More Turn Out For Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Broadway Opening Night
Miguel Cervantes, Nick Blaemire, Drew Gehling, Grace McClean, and Derrick Baskin Join South Carolina New Play FestivalMiguel Cervantes, Nick Blaemire, Drew Gehling, Grace McClean, and Derrick Baskin Join South Carolina New Play Festival

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
LEOPOLDSTADT

Recommended For You