AT Motion Center For Actors Announces 3 Month Studio Membership

AT Motion Center for Actors is offering a new 3 month membership program starting February 1st, 2020 designed to help actors and artists integrate the Alexander Technique into their daily life and craft. Led by Belinda Mello and Dana Calvey, the AT Actors Studio membership includes: a weekly class, bi-weekly morning practice via Google Hangouts, and self-study material to be done at the actor's convenience. Class will take place at: AT Motion Center for Actors: 151 West 30th Street, 3rd Floor, Studio 5, New York, NY. Register at ATCenterforActors.com.

Belinda Mello says, "The more an actor interacts with the Alexander Technique throughout the week, the more they're able to integrate and play with the principles. As actors build their sense of freedom, breath and confidence, AT becomes quite naturally part of their acting process. For example, they find a new relaxed sense of time and space as creative options. Audition season can be especially chaotic for an actor -- that's why we made the membership affordable. Actors are welcome to come to as many or as few classes and wake-ups as their schedule allows. We want the AT Actors Studio to be an oasis, a home-base for NYC actors."

The AT Motion Studio Membership Includes:

Weekly Alexander Technique Practice Class on Tuesday from 7pm - 9pm: AT for Actors group session followed by optional monologue, side, or song coaching with supportive group attention.

Online Group Wake-Up Practice two mornings a week by Dana Calvey to strengthen the consistency of the work.

A Progressive Set of Self-Study Guides and Audio Files to use as it fits your schedule.

3 Months of Community & Support

Each Tuesday evening practice class begins with a practical approach to the Alexander Technique in group activities and hands-on guidance, followed by over an hour of individual work. Actors and Singers may choose to work on any material at any stage in their process. We will send out a weekly call for reservations to work in front of the group (4-6 people per class) on a first come / first serve basis.

Actors are welcome to attend as many or as few Tuesday evening classes & morning wake-up practices as their schedule allows over the three months. Online tools are optional and allow you to stay connected to the work when it fits your schedule.

Prerequisite: Some previous Alexander Technique training (lessons or class).

Payment: $300

Register: ATCenterforActors.com

Location: AT Motion Center for Actors, 151 West 30th Street, 3rd floor, Studio 5 NYC 10001.

For more information about AT Motion Center for Actors and ongoing classes, visit: ATCenterforActors.com





