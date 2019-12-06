ANGELS IN AMERICA Tony-Winner Ron Leibman Has Passed Away

Tony Award-winning actor, Ron Leibman, who originated the role of Roy Cohn in the original Broadway production of Angels In America has passed away.

His additional Broadway credits include roles in the plays Rumors, Doubles, I Ought To Be In Pictures, We Bombed In New Haven, The Deputy, Bicycle Ride in Nevada and Dear Me, The Sky Is Falling.

In addition to his Tony Award for Angels, Leibman was also an Emmy-winner for his role on the crime drama, Kaz.

Other notable television appearances include playing Dr. Leonard Green, Rachel's father on Friends, and most recently as recurring character, Ron Cadillac on Archer.

His impressive television and film resume also includes the 1979 Academy Award-winning labor drama, Norma Rae, and appearances on The Sopranos, Private Practice, Law & Order, Pacific Station, the film Garden State and many more.

He was 82 years old.





