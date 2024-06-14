AND SCENE to Return to Caveat in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



And Scene is a hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Oyoyo Joi (Moulin Rouge Broadway), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Jim Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo Broadway), Madison Ferris (Glass Menagerie Broadway), Kaya Rosenthal (The Time Traveler's Wife), Brian Morabito (All Of Me, Signature Theater), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Kelley Quinn (Riding Around Pod), and Jetta Juriansz (Station 19)! Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker)

The show is Monday, June 17th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM. Tickets are 20$ for in person, and livestream tickets are set at 10$. Buy tickets soon as this show sells out monthly

https://www.caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-6-17-2024