AND ONE FOR MAHLER! Recital to be Presented At Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue

As part of its popular Sunday Recital Series, Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue will present a free, 45-minute vocal program on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 5:15pm featuring two fast-rising singers at home in both the classical and music theater worlds, Baritone Benjamin Howard and Mezzo-Soprano Hilary Taylor with Pianist Jeremy Filsell.

Witness a perhaps never-before seen pairing of composers Gustav Mahler and Stephen Sondheim, whose famous zinger from "The Ladies Who Lunch" inspires the program's title. Praised as a "standout" (Chicago Tribune) with "authenticity and a smooth sound" (OperaWire), New York baritone Benjamin Howard teams up with mezzo-soprano Hilary Taylor, a recent Semifinalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, to give a toast to Mahler...performing Songs of a Wayfarer and Rückert Lieder with acclaimed pianist, organist, and Saint Thomas Church Music Director Jeremy Filsell. Closing with some favorite Sondheim songs, including "The Ladies who Lunch". Music and champagne will be flowing...

The Sunday Recital series is free and open to the public. It follows the 4:00 PM Evensong service. The chamber concerts showcase the church's new Steinway and Sons Model D concert grand piano.