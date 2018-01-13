Ramin Karimloo Performs Tonight at Royal Festival Hall

Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo will return to London with his new solo show at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, on 13 January 2018.

An Olivier and Tony Award nominee, Karimloo is best known for playing leading roles in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, its sequel LOVE NEVER DIES, and LES MIESRABLES in the West End. He is currently back on Broadway starring in the new musical ANASTASIA.

With his unique style and golden reputation for reinterpreting musical theatre songs, Ramin has won over audiences - selling out all three of his London solo shows last year.

This Royal Festival Hall solo show sees Ramin return with his band, complete with a string quartet and brass section.

The evening is packed full of musical theatre hits including 'Bring Him Home', 'Music of the Night', 'Empty Chairs and Empty Tables', 'Old Man River' as well as original material penned by Ramin himself.

