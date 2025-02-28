AN UNSUNG SYMPHONY To Feature The New York Philharmonic, J'nai Bridges, And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Unsung Collective and the New York Philharmonic will present Simon's Songs of Separation and Brahms' Requiem, which explore intimacy, longing, and the powerful role of women.

Join in for an extraordinary evening at Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City, featuring musicians from the New York Philharmonic, renowned mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in the New York premiere of Carlos Simon's Songs of Separation, and The Unsung Collective. The ensemble includes violinists Jessica (Lady Jess) McJunkins and Dr. Edward W. Hardy, bassoonist Monica Ellis, and harpist Ashley Jackson, performing Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem alongside soprano Brittany Renee of the Metropolitan Opera and baritone Phillip Bullock. The text of Persian poet Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Rūmī will accompany Simon's music. Both works illustrate profound human experiences and highlight the dynamic influence of women in our lives.