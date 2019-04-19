AN INCONVENIENT TALK SHOW Comes to Caveat with Jaboukie Young-White

Apr. 19, 2019  

Everyone's favorite former vice president and environmental crusader, Al Gore, is now a late night comedy talk show host. And he's taking no prisoners in this riotous breakdown of the current state of climate change.

An Inconvenient Talk Show brings together New York's hottest comedians (Comedy Central, SNL, UCB, etc) and world's hottest climate experts (NASA, VICE, NYU, Smithsonian, etc) to tackle the globe's hottest problem.
THIS MONTH:

Comedy Correspondent Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show)
Special guest climate policy expert Rhiana Gunn-Wright (New Consensus)
and guest "celebrity" panelists Asher Perlman (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Natasha Vaynblat (Comedy Central), Tristan Griffin (UCB), Fareeha Kahn (The Sup Show), and Matt Gehring (Comedy Central)

An Inconvenient Talk Show
Tuesday, May 7Caveat (21A Clinton)
Doors: 6:30pm, Show: 7:00pm
$10 adv / $12 door
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-inconvenient-talk-show-tickets-56050488520



