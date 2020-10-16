ALL ARTS to Premiere WOMEN OF COLOR ON BROADWAY Honoring Melba Moore and LaChanze

WOMEN OF COLOR ON BROADWAY will be presented on Wednesday, October 21.

On Wednesday, October 21, ALL ARTS will premiere Women of Color on Broadway as part of its House Seats series. With theater doors remaining closed for months to come, this new House Seats concert special features songs from popular Broadway musicals, including "Hamilton," "The Wiz," "The Band's Visit," "Once On This Island," and many more, by Broadway women of color. Performers include Kimberly Marable ("Hadestown"), Kayla Davion ("The Tina Turner Musical"), Aléna Watters ("The CHER Show"), Darlesia Cearcy ("Once On This Island"), Lianah Sta. Ana ("Miss Saigon"), Kuhoo Verma ("Medusa the Musical"), Genesis Collado ("Over Here!"), Barbara Douglas, and Vanisha Gould.

Filmed February 10 at the Great Hall at The Cooper Union, this special one-night-only concert was presented by Women of Color on Broadway, a non-profit dedicated to supporting women of African, Latin, and Asian descent pursuing careers in musical theater. The evening honored Tony Award-winners LaChanze and Melba Moore and presented each of them with the organization's Purple Crystal Honorary Award, which celebrates the heroines of African, Latin, and Asian descent who paved the way for the next generation of women of color in theater. Moore also performs "I Got Love" from the musical "Purlie."

Performances

"I'm Every Woman"- Performed by Alexia Sielo

"Summertime" from the opera "Porgy and Bess" - Performed by Vanisha Gould and Kuhoo Verma

Chita Rivera Medley- Performed by Aléna Watters:

"America" from the musical "West Side Story"

"Kiss of the Spider Woman" from the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

"All That Jazz" from the musical "Chicago"

"Home" from the musical "The Wiz" - Performed by Kayla Davion

"I Got Love" from the musical "Purlie" - Performed by Melba Moore

"I Am Changing" from the musical "Dreamgirls" - Performed by Barbara Douglas

"It DON'T Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)" - Performed by Vanisha Gould

"Your Daddy's Son" from the musical "Ragtime" - Performed by Darlesia Cearcy

"The Movie in My Mind" from the musical "Miss Saigon" - Performed by Kayla Davion and Lianah Sta. Ana

"Easy as Life" from the musical "Aida" - Performed by Kayla Davion and Lianah Sta. Ana

"Waiting for Life" from the musical "Once On This Island" - Performed by Anastacia McCleskey

"The Schuyler Sisters" from the musical "Hamilton" - Performed by Isaiah Alston, Lydia Warr, Kim Onah, and Lianah Sta. Ana

"Our Lady of the Underground" from the musical "Hadestown" - Performed by Kimberly Marable

"Omar Sharif" from the musical "The Band's Visit" - Performed by Kuhoo Verma

"When You Believe" from the film and musical "The Prince of Egypt" - Performed by Serrin Joy and Miisha Shimizu

"What About Love" from the musical "The Color Purple" - Performed by Genesis Collado and Alexia Sielo

"Hold It High" from the musical "Medusa" - Performed by Alexia Sielo

