Ali Wong to Perform Five Nights at the Beacon Theatre This August

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that comedian Ali Wong will perform five nights at the Beacon Theatre on her Milk & Money tour from Tuesday, August 10 through Saturday, August 14, 2021, beginning at 8:00PM each night. Tickets for all five shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10:00AM.



Ali Wong is a stand-up comic from San Francisco, now living in Los Angeles. Her first Netflix stand-up special "Baby Cobra" was filmed when she was 7 months pregnant. She soon after became a very popular Halloween costume. Fans, both male and female, dressed up in Wong's iconic red glasses, black and white striped dress and pregnant belly. The Smithsonian has asked Wong to donate the actual dress, shoes and necklace she wore in the "Baby Cobra," to the Museum of American History in Washington, DC.



Ali's second stand-up special, "Hard Knock Wife" premiered on Netflix in on Mother's Day 2018. Her feature film, "Always Be My Maybe," which she co-wrote and co-stars in, debuted on Netflix May 2019 to wide critical acclaim. In the first four weeks, it was seen by 32 million viewers. Her book "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life" was released October 2019 and became an instant New York Times Bestseller.



Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM on Friday, June 25 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Prices range from $49.50 to $99.50.



Per the artist's request, Yondr pouches will be used for this event. No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

