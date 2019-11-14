AIN'T TOO PROUD Star Jawan Jackson to Host 20th Annual Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square

Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors will be able to see Jawan M. Jackson on the 'Upper West Side' of Broadway as the special guest emcee and host for the 20th annual Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District (BID) on Monday night, December 2nd. Jackson's background as a former radio personality for Detroit's top radio station combined with his sensational singing spirit make Jawan the perfect emcee and host to ring in the special 20th anniversary. Jackson will also perform and help light the Lincoln Square holiday tree. Previous Winter's Eve emcee's over the years include Broadway Star Billy Porter, Singer and Actor Justin Guarini, Singer Judy Collins and many others.

Winter's Eve at Lincoln Square is New York's largest holiday festival produced by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District (BID), featuring world-class musical performances, processional groups, dancing, strolling circus performers, face-painting, stilt-walkers, ice-sculpting, dozens of food tastings and other street festivities lining Broadway and the shops of this dynamic, cultural neighborhood from Columbus Circle to 70th St.

Jackson, born and raised in Motown who loves performing in and around Midtown, is currently starring as Melvin Franklin in the bio-musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, which follows the journey of the legendary music group from Detroit Rock City to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jackson has also performed Ain't Too Proud in Washington, D.C., Toronto, Canada and Los Angeles, California. Jackson made his Broadway debut in 2013 in Broadway's Record-Breaking Smash Hit, Motown the Musical.

"I am so honored and excited to join Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes and the Lincoln Square BID in celebrating their milestone 20th annual Winter's Eve," said Jawan M. Jackson. "Winter's Eve has become such an iconic New York holiday extravaganza over the last 20 years, and I simply could not resist the temptation to help get the Upper West Side and the Big Apple into the Holiday spirit."

"Jawan's charisma and character embody the soul and spirit of the Lincoln Square BID neighborhood, and our community is so excited to welcome him to our 20th annual Winter's Eve," said Monica Blum, President of the Lincoln Square BID. "He truly is the perfect host to kick off the holiday season, with dozens of free, family friendly activities for everyone to enjoy, and we look forward to continuing the Winter's Eve tradition for many more years to come."

When Jackson is not on stage, he can be found encouraging others to hit the stage through his charitable work with organizations such as Rosie's Theater Kids, a previous Winter's Eve performer.

Kicking off the holiday festivities will be Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes, who will headline the main stage at Dante Park (Broadway and 63rd Street) and help light up the Upper West Side. Born and raised in Spanish Harlem, Ronnie formed The Ronettes while she was still a teenager and released her first record in 1961.

Winter's Eve was created two decades ago by the Lincoln Square BID to kick off the holiday season by spreading cheer, while also promoting local businesses and restaurants. Twenty years later, Winter's Eve has grown into a traditional New York City staple. For more information about Winter's Eve, including upcoming performances, events and food tastings, please visit: www.WintersEve.nyc or call 212.581.3774.

