AFTERGLOW Extends Through August 12 Off-Broadway

Recently celebrating its one-year anniversary, the season's record-breaking play Afterglow, will offer one final block of tickets for its New York run as it will officially close on August 12, 2018 and shift its focus towards future productions around the world.

S. Asher Gelman's Afterglow will receive its regional debut in Salt Lake City this fall and will be produced internationally in Amsterdam, Mexico City, and London's West End, with more to be announced.

Afterglow began performances on June 12 and opened on June 23, 2017 and will official end its amazing run on August 12, 2018. Tickets to the controversial play are $59.50 - $109.50 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge.com.

"AFTERGLOW has had an absolutely phenomenal run. Originally intended to be a limited engagement of only eight weeks, the unbelievable response we've received has allowed us to offer extension after extension, bringing us to this incredible milestone. We could not be more proud and are so grateful for all of the love and support we've received over this past year from our audiences and the theatre community as a whole. Afterglow has been an amazing experience that far exceeded our expectations, both artistically and professionally. I am thrilled to close this production in New York City on such a high note, with productions of the show going up all around the world. I could not be prouder of this entire team; their dedication and hard work has made this project the standout success it is and I cannot wait to get back to work with them on the next project." Writer/Director of Afterglow, S. Asher Gelman

AFTERGLOW is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night. When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

AFTERGLOW opened to strong audience and critical reviews who called the play "A must-see! Afterglow is necessary, honest and vulnerable." Pride.com; "Compelling, raw, and sometimes uncomfortable (as any honest theater piece is), This is a show not to be missed!" Advocate; "Frank, explicit, insightful, unflinching, vivid and honest. Gelman's characters grapple articulately with issues many gay men regularly face. Vivid and honest depictions like these that foster a greater understanding of the way we live now." Towleroad; "Afterglow is inherently watchable, well-paced and a compelling introduction to Gelman's theatrical voice." Huffington Post; "Compelling. The trio is exceptionally easy on the eyes. It effectively adds to the authenticity of the story. Afterglow succeeds as it titillates." Gay City News; "Raw and beautifully complicated, but above all, relatable. No gay New Yorker should miss this play." Unicorn Booty; "Fresh and riveting. S. Asher Gelman has set the bar high with his first play, Afterglow. Gelman is nuanced as both a director and a writer. The nudity-and it is extensive-is presented with a charged eroticism rather than gratuitous titillation. There is no long-term Afterglow for the characters in Gelman's play. But for the audience there surely is. It comes from experiencing an impressive calling card from a gifted new playwright and director." OffOffOnline; "Afterglow is a raw and real. Playwright S. Asher Gelman brings to the stage the very personal story of open relationships with heart, grit and a non-gratuitous exploration of the complex theme. This is not just another gay play or limited exclusively for the LGBT community but a play for everyone." BeautyNewsNYC; "Compelling. Highly charged and extremely sexual. They certainly know how to grab our attention." Times Square Chronicle; "There is amazing acting happening on stage. Afterglow is a bittersweet love story that will touch you." ReviewsOffBroadway.com.

The cast of Afterglow includes Joe Chisholm (Regional: The Little Mermaid, My Fair Lady) and Brandon Haagenson (National Tour: Beauty and the Beast. NY: My Big Gay Italian Wedding) and David Merten (Regional Theatre: The Two Gentlemen of Verona, And Then There Were None (Judson Theatre Company). Creative team includes Ann Beyersdorfer (Scenic Designer), Fabian Aguilar (Costume Designer), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Designer), Alex Dietz-Kest (Sound Designer), Mike Ross (Dramaturg), Nina Kauffman (Assistant Director), Kate Lumpkin (Casting Director), Laura Malseed (Production Stage Manager), Will Chaloner (Assistant Stage Manager), Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager), and Gwynne Richmond (Company Manager) Afterglow is presented by Midnight Theatricals.

For more information on Afterglow, please visit www.afterglowtheplay.com

