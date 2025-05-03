AFM Local 802 Union President Decries Trump Termination Of NEA Grants

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicians union AFM Local 802 President Bob Suttmann has issued a statement following the news that the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is cancelling grants following President Trump's attempt to eliminate the NEA:

“This is a dark day for the independence of the arts and musicians across the country – and it is an attack on American excellence and creativity. NEA grants have been crucial in establishing the American artistic sector as the premier in the world, providing predictable funding for employers in a world of unpredictability. Communities across our nation will be worse off with dwindling resources for musicals, plays, and other performances that were made possible with NEA funding. Importantly, the elimination of these grants is going to hurt arts workers the most, and ultimately, it's going to mean fewer shows, jobs, and economic activity.

The arts at their best can heal and bring people together; hurting them only creates more hate and division. We call on our national leaders to guarantee funding of the NEA at $1 per capita, and to ensure stability for our arts organizations by keeping politics out of their funding.”

About AFM Local 802

AFM Local 802 represents thousands of musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members — who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC — are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage. For more background on Local 802, click here.