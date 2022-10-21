ACA Cinema Project Presents THE FEMALE GAZE: WOMEN FILMMAKERS FROM JAPAN CUTS AND BEYOND

A survey of the growing prominence and visibility of women in film, the latest ACA Cinema Project series The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from JAPAN CUTS and Beyond focuses on the essential roles that female artists play from behind the camera in Japanese cinema-ranging from directing and screenwriting to production and cinematography. Presenting an exciting array of screenings and premieres-that include new mainstream and independent works from JAPAN CUTS alumni and rising talents alongside a classics selection-The Female Gaze offers a much-needed deep dive into the remarkable and overlooked contributions of women in contemporary Japanese cinema.

Kicking off on November 11 with the North American premiere of JAPAN CUTS favorite Akiko Ohku's Wedding High followed by a post-screening discussion and Q&A with the filmmaker and an opening night party, The Female Gaze continues with the latest works of JAPAN CUTS alumni Riho Kudo (Orphan Blues) and Mayu Nakamura (Among Four of Us). Series highlights include Shuichi Okita's charming One Summer Story, shot by cinematographer Akiko Ashizawa; Nagi's Island, a slice-of-life summer tale produced by industry veteran Kumi Kobata (One Million Yen Girl, Rent-a-Cat); and the U.S. premiere of Naoko Ogigami's Riverside Mukolitta on November 18th, which will include a post-screening discussion and Q&A with director Ogigami, followed by a reception.

In collaboration with the National Film Archive of Japan, The Female Gaze also includes a classics focus on celebrated screenwriters Yoko Mizuki and Natto Wada. Among Japan's most acclaimed and accomplished screenwriters of the Golden Age of Japanese cinema, the two were noted for their celebrated literary adaptations. Japan Society will present the international premieres of two new 4K restorations-Conflagration and Her Brother-written by the screenwriters and directed by Kon Ichikawa. As part of the ACA Cinema Project, a three-film Filmmakers on the Rise slate will be presented, screening the recent works of burgeoning talents Naoya Fujita, ​​Risa Negishi and Nanako Hirose.

TICKETING

In-person screenings: Tickets on sale starting Friday, October 21 at noon; Most tickets are $15/$10 members. Tickets for Wedding High and Riverside Mukolitta with post-screening Q&A and party are $21 general /$18 seniors & students/ $16 members. For Filmmakers on the Rise selection, tickets are $5 general / free for members, seniors & students.