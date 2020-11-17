A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY Featuring Adam Shapiro, Sean Thompson and More is Coming to Amazon Prime Video

The musical LGBTQ+ web series that riffs on Hallmark’s signature holiday-themed romantic comedies will premiere in mid-December.

A Very Queer Holiday, a musical LGBTQ+ web series that riffs on Hallmark's signature holiday-themed romantic comedies, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in mid-December. The series, produced entirely in quarantine by Marie Incontrera, Megan A. Zebrowski, and Dianne Gebauer (Two Anxious Bisexuals), features Adam Shapiro (The Normal Heart, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Lateefah Holder (Modern Family, Transparent, Disjointed), Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard on Broadway), and John Lehr (Geico Caveman, Friends, Quickdraw, Ten Items or Less, Jailbait). The production will host an Amazon Prime Watch Party on December 19th to celebrate its release, and excited audience members are invited to join the production's Launch Team for exclusive, pre-release content at bit.ly/AVeryQueerHoliday.

Pax (HJ Farr) usually loves the holidays... but not this year. When a friend signs them up for a dating app, they match with Damaris (Deity Blair), a tech-savvy influencer. Their budding romance is 'gram-worthy, but will they show up in each other's stories at Chrismukkah this year?

A Very Queer Holiday is a Hallmark-style romcom for the rest of us. Produced entirely in quarantine by an all-queer female creative team, this four-part musical web series is just the cup of queer hot cocoa you need to make it through the 2020 holiday season.

Grab a glass of eggnog, horchata, or Manischewitz and cozy up with us (digitally) for an interactive watch party on Amazon Prime. You'll get to chat with the cast and crew as you follow Pax, Damaris, and their families-biological and chosen-on their shared journey to queer intimacy.

