A TROJAN WOMAN To Play Theater 98 @ The Tank For Limited Engagement

A Trojan Woman, a one-woman play by Sara Farrington adapted from The Trojan Women, will play Theater 98 @ The Tank in New York City for a limited engagement. The production will run for four performances only and will coincide with the Association of Performing Arts Professionals Conference.

Starring Drita Kabashi and directed by Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of The Tank, A Trojan Woman reimagines Euripides’ ancient text through a contemporary lens. Set in the aftermath of war, the play follows a woman and her child alone in a ruined city, reflecting the grief and devastation experienced by the women of Troy after the city’s fall during the Trojan War.

The piece follows the woman’s journey as she embodies ten different characters, each offering a perspective shaped by loss and survival. At its center is a mother’s grief, underscoring the enduring human cost of war.

“Because I love an impossible playwriting challenge, I chose the one Greek play to adapt that I've always struggled with: Euripides' The Trojan Women,” said playwright Sara Farrington. “To me, as a young, inexperienced artist, it felt like hours of women lamenting to uncaring gods and, strangely, very little happened onstage. Then I got it. Of course it's a lament to uncaring gods! Of course nothing happens! That was Euripides' whole point! The Trojan Woman was revolutionary because in one unexpected theatrical gut-punch, Euripides courageously holds a mirror right up to the bloodthirsty Athenian government's face and says guys, it's pointless, and The Civilians suffer most. I wrote the play because I just can't believe we as a human species continue to scorch the earth in war, still, knowing the outcome is always the same. My hope is that the play will bring on the catharsis theater was invented for.”

“I am delighted to bring A Trojan Woman to The Tank,” said Stop the Wind producer Carol Ostrow. “It's a powerful story to tell -- the first anti-war play retold through the eyes of a contemporary writer. A Trojan Woman grapples with and ultimately confronts the indiscriminate cruelty of war.”

Originally premiered in Athens in 415 BCE during the Peloponnesian War, The Trojan Women is widely regarded as the earliest anti-war play. Farrington’s adaptation draws on that legacy while situating the story within a modern context.

The production features scenic design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, lighting design by Brian Aldous, costume design by Claudia Brown, and compositions and sound design by Mike Cassedy. A Trojan Woman is produced by Carol Ostrow of Stop the Wind Theatricals. Previous productions have played King’s Head Theatre in London and at venues across the United States, including Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage in New Jersey.

Tickets are priced at $39, with discounted tickets available for APAP members.