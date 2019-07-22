A THERAPY SESSION WITH MYSELF Extended Into 2020

A Therapy Session with Myself - which recently celebrated its third monthly performance at the Kraine Theater - will officially extend performances into 2020, after a successful initial run of performances.

Tickets are currently on-sale for 2019 performances at atswm.brownpapertickets.com, while tickets for the first 2020 performances are set to go on-sale on September 2nd. Discounted tickets are also available via TheaterMania, Goldstar, TDF, and ArtsConnection.

Running at the Kraine since May on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 2pm, after a successful premiere at the 2019 NYWinterfest this past January, the controversial drama from award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione is a semi-autobiographical work exploring themes of mental illness, social anxiety, and living with Asperger's syndrome.

The story follows Alex Grayson - a young college student and aspiring writer about to go into his last year of college - receives a mysterious visit from "himself", a human incarnation of his inner consciousness. As they interact, Alex is forced to reflect on his own flaws and personality quirks, as well as some of the darkest and most painful memories of his adolescence, while also pondering the question of whether or not he can overcome his inner demons, and ultimately build a brighter future for himself.

The show is directed by award-winning director Holly Payne-Strange, who last year was named Best Director for her work on Opposites and Contradictions at the NYC Theatre Festival and Showcase at Theatre 80. St Marks, with acclaimed actor/director/songwriter Andres Gallardo Bustillo as assistant director.

The production stars Nick Roy as Alex; Shane Zimmerman as "you", the human incarnation of Alex's inner consciousness; and Nathan Cusson as "me", Alex's younger self who appears in flashbacks. The cast is rounded out by Emma Romeo (Kelly), Louise Heller (Kate/Ms. Appleton/Beth), Tony Bozanich (Ray/Professor Collins), Travis Martin (Henry/Ensemble), Dan Mauro (Tim/Ensemble), Nicholas Capriotti (Philip/Ensemble) and Emily Weston (Ensemble).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You