A Staten Island Celebration Of The Nationwide Release Of The New Family Movie TEAM MARCO

On Saturday, November 21, Boro Five will present a "Staten Island Celebration" - a special virtual event - to kick off the nationwide release of the new family movie, Team Marco, which will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films. The movie was shot entirely here on Staten Island. The event will benefit the St. George Theatre's relief fund, established in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be simulcast Boro Five's Facebook page, on the St. George Theatre's YouTube and Facebook pages, on Borough Hall's Facebook page, and on the Staten Island Advance Facebook page.

The celebration will broadcast at 6:30pm Eastern on Saturday, November 21, and will feature an appearance by the film's director, Julio Vincent Gambuto, as well as a performance of the original song, "Home With You," direct from the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, California (performed by Alan Chang, piano, and Dannielle De Andrea, vocals) plus a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film on Staten Island, and interviews with the movie's stars, Owen Vaccaro (House with a Clock in its Walls, Daddy's Home), Anthony Patellis (Tony-n-Tina's Wedding), Anastasia Ganias-Gellin (True Blood), and Louis Cancelmi (Billions, The Looming Tower). Attendees are then invited to watch the film on their preferred digital platform (links to rent or purchase will be provided) and join online at 8:45pm for a live Q&A with the director and stars.

Team Marco is a new feature-length family film that was shot entirely on Staten Island, in over 20 different locations throughout the borough, including De Matti Park, Clove Lakes Park, South Beach, Staten Island Academy, the Staten Island JCC, Belli Bacci

Bakery, Snug Harbor, and Casa Belvedere. The film also features local actors, members of Richmond Engine Company 1, and members of the Staten Island Bocce Club, some of whom appear as bocce players in the movie. Over 30 Island businesses and organizations showed their support of the production as "Community Partners." (You can see that list online at https://www.meetborofive.com/community-partners.)

Team Marco is a story that every family can relate to. Young Marco is obsessed with playing video games and hardly leaves the house. But when his grandfather moves in, Marco's life is turned upside-down and he's forced...to go play outside. Nonno introduces him to bocce - the world's oldest game - and to the neighborhood crew of old-school seniors who play daily at the local court. With sport, laughter and love, Marco finds connection to other people "in real life" and rounds up a team of neighborhood kids to take on his grandfather and his pals.

"We were planning a large red-carpet event at the St. George Theatre in order to celebrate with the entire Staten Island community, but due to the pandemic, we had to get creative. We're excited to kick off the release of Team Marco and celebrate with whole Island! We're so grateful for how the community came together to make this incredible movie, and I couldn't be more proud that Samuel Goldwyn Films will bring it to every home in America," said Boro Five's Julio Vincent Gambuto.

Staten Island Deputy Borough President, Ed Burke, commented: "Team Marco is a celebration of Staten Island and the family bonds among children, parents and grandparents. I urge Staten Islanders to watch it and spread the word: Staten Islander Julio Vincent Gambuto's film offers laughs, happy tears and memorable moments all families can enjoy together. The locations, filming in our own parks and neighborhoods, underscore Borough President Oddo's message to the film community: Staten Island is a great place to make movies. It's also a great place to enjoy them. Bravo!"

"Since day one, we've been in support of Julio and Boro Five's efforts, lending our lobby to host the initial staged reading of the screenplay, and we are so happy to help celebrate the nationwide release of Team Marco with all of Staten Island," says Doreen P. Cugno, President & CEO of the St. George Theatre. "Although we wish we were watching the premiere together inside the historic St. George Theatre, we are delighted to help bring it to you virtually and are grateful to Boro Five's support of our organization during these times."

Staten Islanders can RSVP at www.statencelebratesmarco.com.

Team Marco will be released nationwide on all digital movie platforms, including Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Fandango, Vudu, Roku, as well as on-demand on all national cable systems, including Verizon, Comcast, AT&T. Learn more at www.teammarco.movie.

To donate to the St. George Theatre, text SGT to 50155 or click here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You