A STRANGE LOOP Will Open on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in Spring 2022

A STRANGE LOOP, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons, will open at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St) in Spring 2022. Casting, dates, and ticket information for A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway will be announced soon.

A STRANGE LOOP is currently playing a critically acclaimed run at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington DC, where it has been extended through January 9, 2022.

The show will feature set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schreiver, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A STRANGE LOOP is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Reviewing the current run of A STRANGE LOOP at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Peter Marks of The Washington Post describes Jackson's musical as "marvelously inventive, exhilarating, and beautifully staged by director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly." He writes, "There is so much to raise the spirits here. The score, played by a five-member band conducted by music director Rona Siddiqui, boils and bubbles in an ecstatic cascade of musicality."

John Stoltenberg of DC Metro Theater Arts calls A STRANGE LOOP a "knockout smash" and writes, "In thematic dimensionality and depth, raw candor, and meta-theatricality, A STRANGE LOOP is beyond compare."

Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A STRANGE LOOP.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019 to sold-out crowds. The show quickly became a critical favorite, praised as "exhilarating and wickedly funny" by New York Magazine's Sara Holdren and "some of the most vital work in American theater" by The New York Times' Wesley Morris. Following the successful run, A STRANGE LOOP was the recipient of five Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, six Outer Critics Circle honors, two Obie awards, one Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Playwrights Horizons' original cast recording of A STRANGE LOOP is available on Yellow Sound.

For more information visit https://strangeloopmusical.com/

Photo Credit: Marc Franklin