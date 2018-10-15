A STAR IS BORN Soundtrack Debuts at Number 1 on Billboard 200

Click Here for More Articles on A STAR IS BORN

The soundtrack for "A Star Is Born," starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga has debuted at number 1 on the Billboard charts according to The Hollywood Reporter. The album sold 231,000 units the week of October 11, MAKING IT the best selling movie soundtrack in over three and a half years.

The album includes original music by Lady Gaga as well as covers. Lady Gaga collaborated with Willie Nelson's son Lukas Nelson, Diane Warren, Julia Michaels, Mark Ronson, and more.

The full tracklist including dialogue tracks is below:

1. Intro

2. Black Eyes - Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

3. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

4. Fabulous French

5. La Vie En Rose - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

6. I'll Wait For You

7. Maybe It's Time - Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

8. Parking Lot

9. Out of Time - Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. Alibi - Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. TRUST Me

12. Shallow - Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. Music To My Eyes - Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. Diggin' My Grave - Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. I Love You

17. Always Remember Us This Way - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. Look What I Found - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

21. Memphis

22. Heal Me - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

23. I Don't Know What Love Is - Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

24. Vows

25. Is That Alright? - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

26. SNL

27. Why Did You Do That? - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

28. Hair Body Face - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

29. Scene 98

30. Before I Cry - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

31. Too Far Gone - Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. Twelve Notes

33. I'll Never Love Again (Film Version) - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. I'll Never Love Again (Extended Version) - Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

Watch the trailer for A Star Is Born here!

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

The cast of "A Star is Born" also includes Andrew DICE Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott.

"A Star is Born" is produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor. Ravi Mehta, Basil Iwanyk, Niija Kuykendall, Sue Kroll, Michael Rapino and Heather Parry serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters.

Collaborating with Cooper behind the scenes are Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique ("BLACK SWAN"), production designer Karen Murphy, three-time Oscar-nominated editor Jay Cassidy ("American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Into the Wild"), and costume designer Erin Benach.

