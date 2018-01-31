A New Life: NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 to Soar to Tokyo!

Forbes is reporting that the first international production of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is set to open next January at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre.

According to the report, the Tony-nominated show will be given a new life by Toho, a Japanese entertainment outlet which has been importing classic American musicals overseas for nearly 50 years, in addition to producing lucrative projects like the Godzilla series.

The company secured the rights to Great Comet through Broadway Asia following the show's unexpected closing in September after a casting controversy. Investors in the production hope to recoup the large portion of the investment lost on the Broadway production with the new international staging.

Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

Created by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).





