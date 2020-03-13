A Message from the TodayTix CEO Regarding COVID-19

TodayTix has just released the following statement regarding the Broadway shutdown:

Dear BroadwayWorld community,

On behalf of our entire TodayTix family, I want to thank you for entrusting us to connect you to the world's best theater. There's nothing more inspiring, distracting, or healing than the communal experience of sharing live art, and our TodayTix audiences are a robust piece of the global theater community.

But with the unprecedented spreading of COVID-19, your safety is our primary concern. We've been closely monitoring how the virus affects our theater community across the globe, and your ability to see shows safely. Government policies are changing by the hour, and many cities and states have already placed bans on large gatherings. This means that some theaters are going dark, and your plans for a night out at the theater will be delayed. We're sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

We can't wait to get you back to the theater; there are thousands of performers, creatives, and dedicated theatre professionals around the world waiting to welcome and entertain you.

Thank you so much for being a valued member of our community, and we look forward to seeing you at the theater very soon.

Warm regards,

Brian

