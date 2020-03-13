A Message from the TodayTix CEO Regarding COVID-19
TodayTix has just released the following statement regarding the Broadway shutdown:
Dear BroadwayWorld community,
On behalf of our entire TodayTix family, I want to thank you for entrusting us to connect you to the world's best theater. There's nothing more inspiring, distracting, or healing than the communal experience of sharing live art, and our TodayTix audiences are a robust piece of the global theater community.
But with the unprecedented spreading of COVID-19, your safety is our primary concern. We've been closely monitoring how the virus affects our theater community across the globe, and your ability to see shows safely. Government policies are changing by the hour, and many cities and states have already placed bans on large gatherings. This means that some theaters are going dark, and your plans for a night out at the theater will be delayed. We're sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.
We can't wait to get you back to the theater; there are thousands of performers, creatives, and dedicated theatre professionals around the world waiting to welcome and entertain you.
Thank you so much for being a valued member of our community, and we look forward to seeing you at the theater very soon.
Warm regards,
Brian
Follow us on social @TodayTix for updates and more information.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
De Blasio: 'More Restrictions' On Large Crowds Coming
The New York Times reports that more restrictions on large crowds are coming, specifically mentioning Broadway, per Mayor De Blasio who said the goal ... (read more)
Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, and More Take to Social Media to Share Reactions to Coronavirus Broadway Suspension
Many Broadway stars have taken to their social channels to share their thoughts on the Covid19 Broadway suspension. We will continue to update live.... (read more)