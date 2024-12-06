A CHRISTMAS CAROL & More â€“ Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out this week's top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!Â

This week includes productions from Ashland Production, The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, and The Coterie Theatre.Â

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visitÂ https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

Quentin: A Roosevelt Musical (Staged Reading)Â â€“Â The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens

A Christmas Carol â€“ Ashland Production

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory â€“ The Coterie Theatre

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

WithÂ featuresÂ including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!