Theater 101: A Simple Guide to Stage Directions

Cast in your first show and totally lost in your first blocking rehearsal? Stage directions can take some getting used to, but once you grasp the basics, you're set for life! Understanding stage directions is essential for anyone involved in theater, whether you're acting, directing, designing, or just watching with a curious eye. Mastering stage directions helps ensure the entire Production Team works in sync.

Here's a breakdown of the most common stage directions you'll encounter...

Center Stage

Center Stage refers to the exact middle of the stage, both from side to side and front to back. It’s often the focal point of a scene and where key moments happen. Directors often use this space to draw the audience’s attention to major actions or dialogue.

Stage Left

Stage Left is the left-hand side of the stage from the actor’s perspective while facing the audience. This means it appears on the right-hand side to someone watching from the audience. It's crucial to always think from the actor's point of view when using stage directions.

Stage Right

Stage Right is the right-hand side of the stage from the actor’s point of view, facing the audience. For the audience, this will appear on the left-hand side.

Upstage

Upstage means moving away from the audience, toward the back wall of the stage. The term comes from older stages that were built on a slant or “rake,” where the back was physically higher than the front.

Downstage

Downstage means moving closer to the audience, toward the front edge of the stage. Because traditional raked stages sloped downward toward the crowd, moving forward became known as "downstage."

Upstage Left / Right

Upstage Left is the back left corner of the stage (from the actor’s point of view), and Upstage Right is the back right corner.

Downstage Left / Right

Downstage Left and Downstage Right refer to the front corners of the stage.

House Left

House Left is the audience’s left-hand side as they face the stage. It’s the opposite of Stage Right. This term is mainly used by front-of-house staff (ushers, stage managers, designers) when referring to seating, lighting positions, or audience perspectives.

House Right

House Right is the audience’s right-hand side as they face the stage. It’s the opposite of Stage Left. Like House Left, this term is helpful when organizing seating or technical equipment for the audience’s experience.

