A BRONX TALE To Perform at Belmont Park on Belmont Stakes Day

The hit Broadway musical A Bronx Tale will perform trackside at Belmont Stakes Day on Saturday, June 9 as part of the 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival.

Also performing as part of the Festival will be Third Eye Blind and the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot.

With the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes as its centerpiece, the 2018 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will take place at beautiful Belmont Park from Thursday, June 7 through Saturday, June 9. Featuring the very best in thoroughbred racing alongside world-class entertainment and hospitality options, the Festival has become the most exciting way for sports fans to kick off the summer season in New York.

Written by Palminteri, A Bronx Tale features music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48thStreet). The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2017 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2017.

A Bronx Tale's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

A Bronx Tale stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) who will play the role of Sonny on Saturdays and Sundays, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale) as Young Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, Levi Smith as the YoungCalogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane. Chazz Palminteri joins the cast as Sonny beginning May 24.

The ensemble features Gilbert L. Bailey II, Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, John Gardiner, Rory Max Kaplan, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Robert Neary, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph Sammour, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Dani Spieler, Cary Tedder, Kristin Tucker, Keith White, andChristopher Henry Young.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale to the general public online at www.Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, and in person at the Longacre Theatre box office. Group tickets are available through Dodger Group Sales at 1-877-536-3437.

A Bronx Tale premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A Bronx Tale includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design (Tony Award nomination for Thérèse Raquin, Tony Awards for Act One, The Scottsboro Boys); William Ivey Long, Costume Design (six-time Tony Award winner, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grey Gardens); Howell Binkley, Lighting Design (Tony Award for Jersey Boys, Tony Award nomination for Hamilton); Gareth Owen, Sound Design (Tony Award nominations for A Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow); Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design (Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, Fun Home, The Visit); Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design (On Your Feet!, Disaster!); Tara Rubin Casting, Casting (Aladdin, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys); and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator (Hand to God, Important Hats of the Twentieth Century). Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman (three-time Tony Award winner, It ShouldaBeen You, Bullets Over Broadway) and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith (Jersey Boys).

A Bronx Tale evolved from the one-man Off Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

