92Y's Tisch Center for the Arts Will Close Out First Half of 2019/2020 Season With Two Premieres
In December, 92Y's Tisch Center for the Arts closes out the first half of their 2019/2020 season with two exciting premieres. The McGill/McHale Trio will give the world premiere of a 92Y-commissioned work by MacArthur Fellow Tyshawn Sorey (December 19) and virtuoso pianist Daniil Trifonov returns to 92Y with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet for the New York premiere of his piano quintet (December 1). Violinist Carolin Widmann makes her New York concerto debut, starring in Weill's Concerto for Violin and Wind Orchestra with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (December 7), which is back after last year's stunning show with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani. Esfahani returns to 92Y this month, accompanying violinist Stefan Jackiw on an ambitious program of 18th- and 20th-century sonatas (December 6).
92Y's new Vocal Series continues in December with bass-baritone Eric Owens and pianist Jeremy Denk performing Schubert's renowned song cycle Winterreise (December 13). Garrick Ohlsson also appears for the third installment of his Brahms Exploration series, where he'll delve into the second book of Brahms' Variations on a Theme of Paganini, and his impressive Sonata in F Minor (December 15).
Tickets for all events are available at 92Y.org.
