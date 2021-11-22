92Y to Present Ana Vidovic Playing Albéniz, Barrios and More
Among the world's most elite guitarists, Ana Vidovic combines brilliant technical with a beautiful tone, broad color palette, and refined musicality.
The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, will present Ana Vidovic, guitar, playing Albéniz, Barrios, Sor, and more on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3pm ET as part of its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$45 and are available at 92y.org/event/ana-vidovic.
A first-prize winner in top competitions in England, Italy and Spain and student of the legendary Manuel Barrueco, Vidovic returns to the stage that launched her career in the US in a program of masterworks by Albéniz, Barrios, Sor, and more, as well as a transcription of Bach's famed Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major.
The program includes:
Bach, Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007 (trans. Despalj)
Sor, Introduction and Variations on a theme by Mozart, Op. 9
Castelnuevo-Tedesco, Capriccio Diabolico, Op. 85 "Omaggio a Paganini"
Albéniz, Granada
Albéniz, Asturias
Tárrega, Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Barrios, La Catedral
Scarlatti, selected sonatas
Leo Brouwer, Un Dia de Noviembre
Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.
A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.
The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season continues with:
RANDALL GOOSBY, violin
ZHU WANG, piano
Thu, December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM
Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454
Price: Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor
Price: Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor
Price: Adoration
Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major
THE KNIGHTS
ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor
COLIN JACOBSEN, violin
Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM
Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City
Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano
Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM
C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12
G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12
Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
CONRAD TAO, piano
Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM
Conrad Tao: Improvisation
John Adams: China Gates
Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)
J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641
Conrad Tao: Grids of E
Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15
Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)
Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN
Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110
Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.
For more information, visit www.92Y.org.