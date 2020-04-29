92Y Announces May Streaming Recitals: 8 Evenings With Serkin, Hewitt, Romero + More

92Y's online concerts have drawn more than 1.7 million views since Garrick Ohlsson inaugurated the series with his March 14 concert; April alone brought over 1 million views. In May, 92Y introduces a regular schedule, with a fresh program appearing every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm EDT.

The offerings include four live streams from the artists' homes and four premiere broadcasts of archived recitals. Beginning in May, the home concerts can be viewed for $10, tickets available at 92Y.org. These events will include introductory chats with the artists, hosted by Fred Child from APM's Performance Today, and an opportunity to interact with the artists online following the concert. Concerts from 92Y's archives will continue to be free.

Tuesday, May 5 (7:30 pm): Angela Hewitt, piano: Bach Odyssey X

The premiere broadcast of Hewitt's Bach Odyssey X concert, originally presented in November 2019. The program features Bach's English Suites Nos. 4, 5, and 6; though the label 'English' is misleading for these pieces, they display composer's ability to dialogue with international dance idioms of his day. Also on the program is Bach's witty D Major Sonata, with a final movement fugue subject that imitates the morning call of a cuckoo bird. https://www.92y.org/archives/angela-hewitt-5-5

Thursday, May 7 (7:30 pm): Roman Rabinovich, piano

Praised by Anthony Tommasini of The New York Times for his "uncommon sensitivity and feeling," Rabinovich will stream this recital from his home. Along with two sonatas by Haydn, whose works are a particular specialty, Rabinovich will play recent pieces by two Israeli composers: Orr, by composer/pianist Matan Porat, and a Sonatina by Rabinovich himself. https://www.92y.org/event/roman-rabinovich-piano

Tuesday, May 12 (7:30 pm): Tamara Stefanovich, piano

Also streaming from home, Stefanovich will perform three sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti, plus works by Padre Soler and C. P. E. Bach. Reviewing a recital in London last year, The Guardian wrote, "Her mastery of the technical challenges one quickly took for granted, but the textural imagination she brought to every piece was a constant delight. Conceptually, musically and technically, the whole recital was a magnificent achievement." https://www.92y.org/event/tamara-stefanovich-piano

Thursday, May 14 (7:30 pm): Peter Serkin, piano

The premiere broadcast of revered pianist Peter Serkin's final recital at 92Y, which took place on December 1, 2018. Serkin, who passed away on February 1, 2020, performs Bach's Goldberg Variations, prefaced by two Mozart works: the Adagio in B Minor (K. 540) and the Sonata in B-flat Major (K. 570). https://www.92y.org/archives/peter-serkin

Tuesday, May 19 (7:30 pm): Jesse Mills, violin + Rieko Aizawa, piano

Violinist Mills and pianist Aizawa, who form two-thirds of the acclaimed Horszowski Trio, perform works by Schubert, John Harbison, and Poulenc from their home. The Cleveland Plain Dealer praised Aizawa as "a pianist of extraordinary refinement and vitality," while the Washington Post wrote that Mills "played [Messiaen] as if he'd just received it from some distant, vast, and magnificent reach of the cosmos." https://www.92y.org/event/jesse-mills-and-rieko-aizawa

Thursday, May 21 (7:30 pm): Vienna Piano Trio

In February, The Vienna Piano Trio made their long-awaited 92Y debut in archetypal works by Haydn, Brahms, and Beethoven. Haydn's 'sturm und drang' E-minor Trio, which ends in a rollicking gypsy rondo, provides an exemplary introduction to the tight-knit ensemble playing of these three close collaborators before the white-hot intensity of Brahms' C-minor Trio. The program closes with Beethoven's best-loved piano trio, the "Archduke", which will show off the burnished, focused tone of the Trio's new cellist, Clemens Hagen.

https://www.92y.org/archives/vienna-piano-trio

Tuesday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Roderick Williams, baritone; Julius Drake, piano; Adam Gopnik, narrator

First broadcast of baritone Williams' captivating performance of a rare Brahms vocal cycle, 15 Romances on L. Tieck's Die schöne Magelone, taped in January at 92Y. Williams is accompanied by pianist Julius Drake with author Adam Gopnik narrating; the presentation features charming specially-created films by animator Cristina Garcia Martin. The program also includes Beethoven's An die ferne Geliebte. https://www.92y.org/archives/williams-drake-gopnik

Thursday, May 28 (7:30 pm): Pepe Romero, guitar

Virtuoso guitarist Pepe Romero, member of the famous Romero Guitar Quartet, will perform live from his house in Spain-this time without the rest of the Romero clan. "Pepe Romero makes his guitar talk to itself," says the Los Angeles Times. "...he creates a conversation with it, a conversation between the musical parts, a dialogue on one instrument." Opening with a Bach transcription by Romero himself, we will also hear Noche en Málaga by Romero family patriarch Celedonio Romero. Also on the program: pieces by Barrios, Tárrega, Torrobo, and Rodrigo. https://www.92y.org/event/pepe-romero-guitar

Current and previous programs can be viewed at 92y.org/archives/topics/concerts.





