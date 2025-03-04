92NY to Present WILD UP: DARKNESS SOUNDING in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the Wild Up: Darkness Sounding on Friday and Saturday, March 21 & 22, 2025 at 7:30pm ET on the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall and Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 2pm ET at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnold Center. Tickets start at $40.

Los Angeles-based music collective Wild Up breaks their acclaimed Darkness Sounding festival out of LA for the first time, premiering it in New York City on 92NY's stages. The trio of concerts follows the enormous success of Wild Up's Radical Adornment: The Music of Julius Eastman at 92NY in 2023. The festival of concerts, conversations and workshops exploring how sound and music shape our understanding of the world has been called "sincere, outdoorsy, a little trippy" by The New York Times. Convening around themes of mindfulness and nature, Darkness Sounding centers on deep listening, intentional gathering, and thoughtful questioning to foster awareness and expand connections to ourselves, each other, and the natural world. Join us for this boundary-pushing weekend of concert experiences merging listening, ritual, and community.

About Darkness Sounding:

In music, tuning sets the stakes and the boundaries of our world. It is the carbon we build mountains with, the oxygen we breathe in; it is our environment and, within the duration of a piece, it becomes us. Tunings often resemble nature, ratios instead of generalities, cycles mirroring the cosmos, and patterns turning up anywhere and everywhere the way we see for example, Fibonacci's fractals in nature. With that outlook then, we turn to look toward ancient music and pieces yet to be heard to find tuning, central in its crystal mathematics and ecstatic formalities, shaping a whole weekend of music making. For this special searching we call Darkness Sounding congregating and coalescing for the first time outside Los Angeles at 92NY, this year honoring tuning.

Three Nights of Performances:

Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7:30pm

Christopher Rountree, artistic director

Tony Conrad, Four Violins (East Coast premiere of new version arr. McIntosh)

Andrew McIntosh, Fixations (East Coast premiere)

Sarah Davachi, The Lower Melodies (world premiere)