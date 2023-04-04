92NY To Present Musicians From The New York Philharmonic & Sir András Schiff This Month

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, will present Musicians from the New York Philharmonic & Sir András Schiff, piano, on April 23, 2023 at 3pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Tickets start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/new-york-philharmonic-and-schiff.

Pianist Sir András Schiff, the New York Philharmonic's Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence for the 2022-23 season, joins us in Dvořák's Piano Quintet. The piece is one of the masterpieces of chamber music and is performed with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet in this next event in 92NY's ongoing collaboration with New York's orchestra. The program also includes works by J.S. Bach, R. Schumann, and Beethoven with principals from the Philharmonic's wind and brass sections.

Program:

J.S. Bach, Flute Sonata in B Minor, BWV 1030

R. Schumann, Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94

Beethoven, Quintet in E-flat Major for Piano and Winds, Op. 16

Dvořák, Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81

Featuring:

Sir András Schiff, piano

New York Philharmonic String Quartet

Frank Huang, violin

Qianqian Li, violin

Cynthia Phelps, viola

Carter Brey, cello

Robert Langevin, flute

Liang Wang, oboe

Anthony McGill, clarinet

Judith LeClair, bassoon

Richard Deane, horn

About the Artists

Sir András Schiff is world-renowned as pianist, conductor, pedagogue and lecturer. He brings masterful and intellectual insights to his performances which have inspired audiences and critics alike. Born in Budapest, Hungary in 1953, Sir András studied piano at the Liszt Ferenc Academy with Pal Kadosa, György Kurtág, and Ference Rados; and in London with George Malcome.

He has performed cycles of complete Beethoven sonatas as well as projects including the complete works of J.S. Bach, Haydn, Schubert and Bartok which constitute an important part of his work. Having collaborated with the world's leading orchestras and conductors, he now focuses primarily on solo recital, play-conducting appearances and exclusive conducting projects. His Bach has become an annual highlight at the BBC Proms and he regularly performs at the Verbier, Salzburg and Baden-Baden Festivals as well as Wigmore Hall. This season in North America he will perform all Mozart programs in Quebec, Carnegie Hall and Chicago's Symphony Hall.

Vicenza is home to Cappella Andrea Barca- his own chamber orchestra consisting of international soloists, chamber musicians and friends founded in 1999. Together they have appeared at Carnegie Hall, Lucerne Festival and Salzburg Mozartwoche, while forthcoming projects include a tour of Asia and a cycle of Bach's keyboard concertos in Europe. He currently curates at festival in Vicenza at the Teatro Olimpico.

Sir András enjoys close relationships with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the Budapest Festival Orchestra, and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. In 2018 he accepted the role of Associated Artist with the OAE, complementing his interest in performing on period keyboard instruments.

With a prolific discography, he established an exclusive relationship in 1997 with Producer Manfred Eicher and ECM New Series . Highlights have included the complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas recorded live from Zurich, solo recitals of Schubert, Schumann and Janáček as well as J.S. Bach's Partitas, Goldberg Variations, and Well-Tempered Clavier. His most recent discs were the two Brahms Concerti with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment on period instruments in June 2021.

He continues to support new talent, primarily through his "Building Bridges" series which gives performance opportunities to promising young artists. He also teaches at the Barenboim-Said and Kronberg academies and gives frequent lectures and masterclasses. In 2017 his book "Music Comes from Silence", essays and conversations with Martin Meyer, was published by Bärenreiter and Henschel.

Sir András Schiff's many honors include the International Mozarteum Foundation's Golden Medal (2012), Germany's Great Cross of Merit with Star (2012, the Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal (2013), a Knighthood for Services to Music (2014) and a Doctorate from the Royal College of Music (2018). He was awarded the Jean Gimbel Lane Prize in Piano Performance in 2021 from The Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University.

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet comprises four Principal musicians from the Orchestra: Concertmaster Frank Huang (The Charles E. Culpeper Chair); Principal Second Violin Qianqian Li; Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps (The Mr. and Mrs. Frederick P. Rose Chair); and Principal Cello Carter Brey (The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Chair). All four are multiple prize winners, have appeared as concerto soloists with the Philharmonic and orchestras around the world, and have appeared frequently in the Philharmonic's chamber music series at David Geffen Hall and Merkin Hall. The group was formed in January 2017, during the Philharmonic's 175th anniversary season, and made its debut as the solo ensemble in John Adams's Absolute Jest in New York in March 2017, reprising the work on the Orchestra's 2017 European tour. The quartet has since appeared throughout the United States, in a tour of South Korea, and at the Montreal Chamber Music Festival, and has collaborated with artists including pianists Yefim Bronfman, Joseph Kalichstein, Anne-Marie McDermott, and Daniil Trifonov. Upcoming engagements include the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts (Long Island), Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (Palm Beach), Portland (Maine) Chamber Music Festival; a tour to South Korea; and collaborations with pianists Joseph Kalechstein, at Friends of Chamber Music of Miami, and Beatrice Rana, at 92nd Street Y.

The New York Philharmonic connects with millions of music lovers each season through live concerts in New York and around the world, as well as broadcasts, recordings, and education programs. The 2022-23 season marks a new chapter in the life of America's longest living orchestra with the opening of the reimagined David Geffen Hall and programming that engages with today's cultural conversations through explorations of HOME, LIBERATION, SPIRIT, and EARTH, in addition to the premieres of 16 works. This marks the return from the pandemic, when the NY Phil launched NY Phil Bandwagon, presenting free performances across the city, and 2021-22 concerts at other New York City venues.

The Philharmonic has commissioned and / or premiered important works, from Dvořák's New World Symphony to Tania León's Pulitzer Prize-winning Stride. The Orchestra has released more than 2,000 recordings since 1917, streams performances on NYPhil+, and shares its extensive history free online through the New York Philharmonic Shelby White & Leon Levy Digital Archives.

Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States, and one of the oldest in the world. Jaap van Zweden became Music Director in 2018-19, succeeding titans including Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.

2022/23 TISCH MUSIC SEASON

In this first season curated by 92NY's new Vice President of Tisch Music Amy Lam, the season will feature 39 events, more than 20 92NY debuts, 31 premieres, and four 92NY commissions. The 22/23 season includes premieres of Joseph Schwantner's guitar quintet Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, a song cycle by Anthony Cheung, and works by Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Marcos Balter, Christopher Cerrone, Nicholas DiBerardino, Reena Esmail, inti figgis-vizueta, John Glover, Ted Hearne, Fred Hersch, Stephen Hough, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Angélica Negrón, Mary Prescott, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Darian Donovan Thomas, Scott Wollschleger, Pamela Z, and more.

Select Highlights:

This season marks the first time 92NY is presenting a fully integrated concert season across genres, including performances by Kate Baldwin, Joshua Bell, Regina Carter, Angela Hewitt, Larisa Martinez, Branford Marsalis, Kelli O'Hara, Eric Owens, Pepe Romero, Caroline Shaw, Sir András Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, and Jessica Vosk.

The World Premiere of a 92NY-commissioned piece from composer Jimmy López, performed by J'Nai Bridges and the Catalyst Quartet.

The New York premiere of Difficult Grace by cellist Seth Parker Woods and dancer Roderick George, presented in collaboration with Harkness Dance Center.

An in-depth two-day Julius Eastman retrospective featuring LA-based music collective Wild Up in three concerts, as well as exhibits, and panel discussions with Eastman friends and scholars examining the life of one of the 20th century's most iconoclastic voices.

The Bach Collegium Japan, conducted by Masaaki Suzuki with baritone Roderick Williams

92NY's signature series exploring the American songbook, Lyrics and Lyricists, continues to explore the best of Broadway, while also highlighting significant contributions to American culture by singer-songwriters across a variety of musical genres such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, the Mamas and the Papas, and more.

Two performances as part of an ongoing partnerships with The Curtis Institute of Music.

Jazz, which has been a staple of 92NY's Tisch season since Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus took to the stage in 1955, will be performed by world-class musicians like Branford Marsalis, Fred Hersch, and Regina Carter not just within the renowned Jazz in July series, but throughout the year.

