Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!
Max von Essen is stopping by Birdland this week!
There's no doubt Max von Essen can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on August 13 at 7 p.m.!
Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show.
BUY TICKETS
Being Alive from Company at Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure
One Song/Once Upon a Dream Medley at Broadway Prince Party
Top Hat, White Tie, and Tails Medley with The Skivvies
Stairway to Paradise from An American in Paris
Turn It Off at BCEFA's Easter Bonnet Competition with Brandon Uranowitz
This Is the Moment from Jekyll and Hyde with Kyle Dean Massey and John Cudia
Take Me to the World from Evening Primrose at Broadway Belts 3
What Would I Do? from Falsettos with Nick Adams
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Creates a Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'
One Hamilton fan saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's Ball/Helpless and Satisfied....
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Disney Employee Pulls the Curtain Back on What it is Like to Work at Disney World During the Pandemic
Rolling Stone has reported on a conversation they had with one Disney World employee, pulling the curtain back on issues of safety, whether social dis...
Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL Takes Bows as First Equity-Approved Musical
The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances. Berkshire Theatre Group's Godsp...
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack Will Moderate an Online Discussion and Fundraiser For Joe Biden
Debra Messing and Eric McCormack will moderate an upcoming online discussion and fundraiser for Joe Biden....
Jason Robert Brown, Carolee Carmello, Chita Rivera & More Pay Tribute to Brent Carver
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Tony Award winning actor Brent Carver has passed away at age 68. This evening, Carver's Broadway colleagues took ...