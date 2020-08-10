8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!

Max von Essen is stopping by Birdland this week!

There's no doubt Max von Essen can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on August 13 at 7 p.m.!

Tony nominated leading man, Max von Essen, embraces his love of the golden age of Broadway and the American Songbook in this Birdland Theater solo show.

Being Alive from Company at Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure

One Song/Once Upon a Dream Medley at Broadway Prince Party

Top Hat, White Tie, and Tails Medley with The Skivvies

Stairway to Paradise from An American in Paris

Turn It Off at BCEFA's Easter Bonnet Competition with Brandon Uranowitz

This Is the Moment from Jekyll and Hyde with Kyle Dean Massey and John Cudia

Take Me to the World from Evening Primrose at Broadway Belts 3

What Would I Do? from Falsettos with Nick Adams

