Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Aisha de Haas' Birdland Concert!
Aisha de Haas is stopping by Birdland this week!
There's no doubt Aisha de Haas can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, November 12 at 7pm ET!
The spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.
GET TICKETS
Just Squeeze Me (But Please Don't Tease Me) at The Bistro Awards
Defying Gravity from Wicked
Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Anika Larsen
Does He Love You with Billy Stritch and Capathia Jenkins
A Song for You by Andy Williams at Broadway Sessions
White Boys from Hair at Broadway in Bryant Park
Meet the Newsies
And a sneak peek of her concert!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...