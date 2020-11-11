8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Aisha de Haas' Birdland Concert!

Aisha de Haas is stopping by Birdland this week!

There's no doubt Aisha de Haas can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of her past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on Thursday, November 12 at 7pm ET!

The spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.

Just Squeeze Me (But Please Don't Tease Me) at The Bistro Awards

Defying Gravity from Wicked

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Anika Larsen

Does He Love You with Billy Stritch and Capathia Jenkins

A Song for You by Andy Williams at Broadway Sessions

White Boys from Hair at Broadway in Bryant Park

Meet the Newsies

And a sneak peek of her concert!

