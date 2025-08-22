54 SINGS LORDE Will Light Up 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It will be “Lorde Summer” at 54 Below when the venue presents 54 Sings Lorde on August 31 at 7:00 pm. The evening will celebrate the work of the Grammy-winning pop icon with performances of hit songs including “Royals,” “Supercut,” “Solar Power,” and her newly released track “What Was That.” Blending Melodrama-era anthems with soft ballads and irresistible dance hits, the concert will offer audiences a glowing, fluorescent night of music that embraces both nostalgia and discovery.

The cast will feature a lineup of rising New York City performers, with Olivia Bloch, Sofia Carvajal, Melody Chen, Olivia Cholewczynski, Lauryn Ciardullo, Brooks Gillespie, Ashley Hamilton, Benedicta Syran Hentsch, Camille Larsen, Jessica Lewis, Olivia Luzquinos, Omara Morales, Isha Narayanan, Karenna Peterson, Adelaide Rhys, Leah Taylor, Abby Turner, and Sophia Villano. Music direction will be provided by Aidan S. Wells, and the concert will be produced by Olivia Bloch.

54 Sings Lorde will take place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, August 31 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are priced from $29.50 to $40.50, which include fees, with VIP seating available at $51.50 and premium seating at $68. A limited number of $18 subsidized tickets remain available, with a limit of two per person. Tickets and further information are available at 54 Below’s website.